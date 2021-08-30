Left Menu

PV Sindhu is source of pride for country and Vizag Steel: RINL

On the occasion, Shri DK Mohanty, CMD Addl. Charge, RINL said that Miss PV Sindhu is a source of pride for the country and Vizag Steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:58 IST
PV Sindhu is source of pride for country and Vizag Steel: RINL
Sri Mohanty said that RINL is active in promoting and strengthen ports activities and maintaining the Sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram.  Image Credit: Twitter(@RINL_VSP)
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic Bronze Medalist and Brand Ambassador, PV Sindhu was felicitated on her recent success in the Tokyo Olympics by RINL, Ministry of Steel at Vizag.

On the occasion, Shri DK Mohanty, CMD Addl. Charge, RINL said that Miss PV Sindhu is a source of pride for the country and Vizag Steel. She made the entire country proud with her back to back Olympic wins. Addressing the gathering, Shri Mohanty highlighted PV Sindhu's achievements and contributions to sports and promoting the brand image of RINL-Vizag Steel as its Brand Ambassador in the country and abroad.

Sri Mohanty said that RINL is active in promoting and strengthen ports activities and maintaining the Sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram. He urged employees and children to make use of all sports facilities.

Ms Sindhu expressed her gratitude to the management for reposing trust in her for becoming a "Brand Ambassador of RINL-Vizag Steel". Responding to the felicitations, Ms PV Sindhu acknowledged the support of RINL in strengthening sports and praised RINL for the several sports initiatives being taken up by RINL.

In line with the clarion call given by the Prime Minister of India in his recent interaction with Olympic winners for promoting nutrition and encouraging sports among school children, she interacted with Visakha Vimala Vidyalayam children of Ukkunagaram. She also visited Arunodya Special School and interacted with special children besides inaugurating the CISF Badminton Hall.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021