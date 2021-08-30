Left Menu

WFP receives US$1.2m from Korea to respond food crisis in Africa

This contribution will boost WFP's humanitarian efforts including food assistance for vulnerable communities in five countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:28 IST
WFP receives US$1.2m from Korea to respond food crisis in Africa
This contribution will boost WFP's humanitarian efforts including food assistance for vulnerable communities in five countries. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received US$1.2 million from the Republic of Korea to provide humanitarian activities for food crisis in the following countries: Ethiopia, Nigeria, Madagascar, South Sudan and Burkina Faso.

Chris Nikoi, WFP Regional Director for Western Africa said: "We are grateful for this generous and timely contribution from the government of the Republic of Korea and Korean people to some of the most severe food-insecure communities in Burkina Faso and Nigeria."

Menghestab Haile, WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa said: "Because of climate change, COVID-19 and lack of access to water, populations in Southern Madagascar are facing unprecedented levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. The number of people on the verge of starvation is likely to double as we are close to the start of the lean season in October. We are therefore grateful for this generous and timely contribution from the government of the Republic of Korea and Korean people which is making a significant difference in the lives of people."

This contribution will boost WFP's humanitarian efforts including food assistance for vulnerable communities in five countries.

(With Inputs from APO)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

