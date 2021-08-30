Left Menu

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church warns of attempts by fraudsters to trap girls

Syro Malabar Church in Kerala has issued a circular warning the families over alleged fraudsters aiming to trap young women and girls.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Syro Malabar Church in Kerala has issued a circular warning the families over alleged fraudsters aiming to trap young women and girls. In the circular issued on August 28 addressing the parish priests, Bishop warned that various sections and groups are trying to trap young girls, mostly popular in parish.

"Various sections and groups are trying to trap young girls that are popular in the parish", he said. He further said, "They even called on the local body representatives asking about the contact details of young women, claiming to be a former vicar or junior priest of the parish".

The Bishop has now warned all the families and asked them to be cautious about such traps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

