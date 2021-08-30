Medals tally at the end of competitions on the sixth day of the Tokyo Paralympics here on Monday.

Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 54 35 30 119 2) Great Britain 26 20 22 68 3) RPC 19 11 31 61 4) USA 18 19 12 49 5) Ukraine 12 27 15 54 6) Brazil 12 8 15 35 7) Australia 11 17 14 42 8) Italy 10 11 13 34 9) Netherlands 10 8 6 24 26) India 2 4 1 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)