Extinction Rebellion protesters block London's Tower Bridge

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:27 IST
Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion group, which is demanding urgent action by governments and business to limit climate change, staged a sit-down protest that stopped traffic from using Tower Bridge in London on Monday.

A Reuters photographer saw around 200 protesters taking part in the demonstration at the north end of the bridge while groups of police officers tried to prevent others from joining.

Extinction Rebellion is targeting London's financial district - located close to Tower Bridge - in a two-week series of protests. The group accuses the finance industry of funding climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

