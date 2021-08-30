Petrol pump strike in Bengal on Tuesday

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 3000 petrol pumps across West Bengal will join a one-day strike on August 31, a petroleum dealers' body said here on Monday.

West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association (WBPDA) called for a no-purchase-no-sale agitation on Tuesday to press for its two primary demands - stopping supply of ethanol-blended petrol during the monsoon and putting an end to short supply of fuel to dispensing stations.

The 24-hour strike will begin at 6 am on Tuesday.

''Ethanol blended petrol is highly hygroscopic. (During monsoon) it absorbs water from the atmosphere while rainwater goes into the underground tanks at petrol pumps. It causes huge problems for both dealers and consumers. This also causes mistrust between us and buyers,'' WBPDA Joint Secretary Prasenjit Sen said.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) should create awareness among people on this and restrict supply of ethanol-blended petrol during the monsoon, he said.

Vice-President of the association Snehasish Bhaumik said the other issue - short supply of fuel to petrol pumps by the OMCs - is a long-standing one and is invisible to others. ''A very large portion of our profitability goes in adjusting for the pilferage of fuel during transit. It can be as much as 1 per cent of the amount of fuel loaded. For example, in a typical tank lorry carrying 12,000 litres (of fuel), it can amount to around Rs 12,000,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

