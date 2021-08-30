Anurag Verma posted as Principal Secretary, Home in Punjab

In a reshuffle, the Punjab government transferred four IAS officers with immediate effect on Monday.

An official spokesperson said senior IAS officer Anurag Verma has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice.

Another senior IAS officer, Anurag Agarwal, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Power.

He will also hold the charges of ACS, New and Renewable Energy Sources, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, and ACS, Science Technology and Environment.

Ramesh Kumar has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, while Vivek Pratap Singh is now the Principal Secretary, Personnel.

