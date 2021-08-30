Flood situation in Assam deteriorates, 16 districts affected

Tinsukia-Dibrugarh districts in Assam have been inundated due to the overflowing Brahmaputra river and its tributaries triggered by incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, Central Water Commission has warned that the water level in Brahmaputra river is expected to rise by 20 to 35 centimetres.

"Over 2.5 lakh persons have been affected in 16 districts of Assam due to flood in the state. A total of 91 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up for the flood victims in the state in which 6,218 victims are taking shelter. The flood has already affected 16 districts of the state.

The State has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks. Heavy floods forced people in Panikhaiti village of Kamrup district to live amid dreadful situations while their houses and croplands lie submerged.

As per the flood report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many 2,58,191 persons have been affected due to floods following heavy rainfall. While speaking to ANI, Kamla Namoshuta, a mother of three who could not feed her kids in Panikhaiti village said, "Floodwater entered into my house and I can not feed my children as there is no dry wood for cooking, all logs are wet. What should I do now?"

Speaking about the problems faced due to the floods, Khirud Namoshuta, a senior citizen villager, said, "My family comprises of 12 persons, We are not getting any relief funds from the government. I request the government to look into this matter." "200 homes are being hit by floods. This happens every year. No one has come here to help us so far," said, Ali, a resident of Panikhaiti village.

As per ASDMA, the Kamrup district comes under affected along with 16 other districts. According to the flood report of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Circle Office, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), and local administration are involved in the rescue operations. Ten boats have been deployed for rescuing people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)