Left Menu

Flood situation in Assam deteriorates, 16 districts affected

Tinsukia-Dibrugarh districts in Assam have been inundated due to the overflowing Brahmaputra river and its tributaries triggered by incessant rainfall.

ANI | Kamrup (Assam) | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:46 IST
Flood situation in Assam deteriorates, 16 districts affected
Assam flood has drastically affected 732 villages. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tinsukia-Dibrugarh districts in Assam have been inundated due to the overflowing Brahmaputra river and its tributaries triggered by incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, Central Water Commission has warned that the water level in Brahmaputra river is expected to rise by 20 to 35 centimetres.

"Over 2.5 lakh persons have been affected in 16 districts of Assam due to flood in the state. A total of 91 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up for the flood victims in the state in which 6,218 victims are taking shelter. The flood has already affected 16 districts of the state.

The State has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks. Heavy floods forced people in Panikhaiti village of Kamrup district to live amid dreadful situations while their houses and croplands lie submerged.

As per the flood report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many 2,58,191 persons have been affected due to floods following heavy rainfall. While speaking to ANI, Kamla Namoshuta, a mother of three who could not feed her kids in Panikhaiti village said, "Floodwater entered into my house and I can not feed my children as there is no dry wood for cooking, all logs are wet. What should I do now?"

Speaking about the problems faced due to the floods, Khirud Namoshuta, a senior citizen villager, said, "My family comprises of 12 persons, We are not getting any relief funds from the government. I request the government to look into this matter." "200 homes are being hit by floods. This happens every year. No one has come here to help us so far," said, Ali, a resident of Panikhaiti village.

As per ASDMA, the Kamrup district comes under affected along with 16 other districts. According to the flood report of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Circle Office, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), and local administration are involved in the rescue operations. Ten boats have been deployed for rescuing people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021