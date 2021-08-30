Left Menu

NHPC commissions 60MW unit at Bairasiul power station

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday said that Unit-3 of 60 MW at Bairasiul power station is commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works. Unit 3 60 MW of Bairasiul Power Station 3 X 60 MW in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:48 IST
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday said that Unit-3 of 60 MW at Bairasiul power station is commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works. ''Unit #3 (60 MW) of Bairasiul Power Station (3 X 60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works,'' a BSE filing said. The commercial operation of Unit 3 of Bairasiul Power Station shall start from 00.00 Hrs of August 31, 2021, it said.

