NHPC commissions 60MW unit at Bairasiul power station
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:48 IST
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday said that Unit-3 of 60 MW at Bairasiul power station is commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works. ''Unit #3 (60 MW) of Bairasiul Power Station (3 X 60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works,'' a BSE filing said. The commercial operation of Unit 3 of Bairasiul Power Station shall start from 00.00 Hrs of August 31, 2021, it said.
