Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi thanks Lata Mangeshkar for her Janmashtami wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed his gratitude to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her Janmashtami wishes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:55 IST
PM Narendra Modi thanks Lata Mangeshkar for her Janmashtami wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed his gratitude to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her Janmashtami wishes. "Many thanks for the blessings @mangeshkarlata didi. Best wishes to you also on Janmashtami. This hymn decorated with your notes is mesmerizing," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Lata Mangeshkar along with her greetings to the Prime Minister and linked one of her Gujarati hymn (bhajan) wishing the Prime Minister on Janmashtami. "Hello respected Narendra bhai. Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna's blessings always be with you," he tweeted in Hindi earlier today.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021