2 Terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch
Two terrorists were killed as the Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:27 IST
"In continuation of operations in #Poonch , search operations near the #LoC revealed presence of body of another terrorist with #AK47 across the #LoC. Thus 2 terrorists have been successfully neutralised by #IndianArmy," White Knight Corps tweeted.
The operation is still in progress in the area. (ANI)
