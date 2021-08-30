Union minister Pralhad Patel meets J-K LG in Srinagar

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and the two discussed a wide range of issues, officials said.

Patel is here for a parliamentary outreach programme for the empowerment of panchayati raj institutions of Jammu and Kashmir that will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday.

''Met Shri Prahlad Singh Patel @prahladspatel Union MoS for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries at Raj Bhavan today. We spoke on a wide range of issues including implementation of water supply schemes and promotion of food processing sector in the UT of J&K,'' the LG's office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)