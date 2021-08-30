Odisha: MGR system to transport coal from mine to power station inaugurated

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a Merry-Go-Round (MGR), a dedicated rail transportation system between the production and consumption points, for carrying coal from a mine to a power generation station of the state-run Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) through virtual mode.

An event was organised by the OPGC at Manoharpur coal loading platform where Odisha's Energy Minister DS Mishra flagged off the coal rake movement on this MGR from Manoharpur coal mines of Odisha Coal & Power Ltd (OCPL) located in Sundergarh district to IB Thermal Power Station (ITPS) at Banharpali, Jharsuguda.

The 47-kilometre long MGR system will ensure hassle-free coal transportation, enhancing fuel security to the power plant operated by OPGC, an official said.

The Manoharpur coal mine was allocated to the OCPL in 2015 to cater to the dry fuel requirements of power generating units of OPGC.

The ITPS to Manoharpur mines MGR line is 47 km long, while the track including loop lines and sidings is 66 km, which makes it one of the longest MGR systems in the country, the official said.

The MGR system required construction of as many as 123 major and minor bridges. This MGR line has five stations – ITPS, Chharla, Gidhaghara, Kechhobahal & OCPL-Manoharpur – two of which are end stations.

