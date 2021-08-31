Left Menu

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for New Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 09:19 IST
Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi-NCR during next 2-hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms for New Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," IMD said in its tweet at 8 am.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added. In Rajasthan, the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Kotputli, Viratnagar Rajgarh in the next two hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

