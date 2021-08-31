Left Menu

Rajasthan: 21-gun salute offered at Shrinathji Temple on Janmashtami

The administration of Shrinathji Temple presented a traditional 21-gun salute on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Rajsamand, Rajasthan on Monday night.

ANI | Rajsamand (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-08-2021 09:53 IST
21-gun salute was offered at Shrinathji Temple on the occasion of Janmashtami.
The administration of Shrinathji Temple presented a traditional 21-gun salute on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Rajsamand, Rajasthan on Monday night. In a 1-minute video, it can be seen that some officials of the temple preparing a cannon used to give the salute. Devotees thronged the temple premises and enjoyed the gun salute.

Jitendra Ojha, CEO Nathdwara Mandir Mandal, said, "I wish everyone Shri Krishna Jayanti. As per tradition, we have given a 21-gun salute. Temples were open to devotees and the general public for offering prayers." Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

