Bengaluru: DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among 7 killed in car accident
The son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Hosur were among seven people who were killed in a car accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday, confirmed the MLA.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-08-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 10:15 IST
The deceased relatives of the DMK MLA Y Prakash were identified as Karuna Sagar and Bindu.
Seven people were killed after an Audi hit a street light pole, leading to the accident in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru today, according to the Adugodi Police Station. (ANI)
