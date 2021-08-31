'I'm a martyr's son,' says outraged Rahul Gandhi on Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp

Terming the revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial by Centre as an "insult to martyrs", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he is against the "indecent cruelty". Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said he is a "martyr's son" and will not "tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost".

"Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty," tweeted the Congress leader. He also shared a clipping of a media report with his tweet, that claimed that there was a social media outrage over the renovation of the monument.

The remark of the Congress leader came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing on Saturday evening. The event was attended also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh virtually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)