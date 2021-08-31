Euro zone bond yields steady awaiting inflation data

Eurozone bond yields steadied on Tuesday, awaiting inflation data for the bloc that is expected to show a further surge in prices in August.

First-estimate data due at 0900 GMT is expected to show prices rose 2.7% year-on-year according to a Reuters poll, up from 2.2% in July. Core inflation, a narrower reading that strips out volatile food and energy costs, is expected at 1.4%, according to the Reuters poll, up sharply from 0.9% in July.

Bond markets are closely focused on inflation readings this year. Though inflation is coming in above the European Central Bank's 2% target and will likely increase further in the remainder of this year, it is largely seen as transitory. "Unless the data are significantly off consensus, the reaction in (euro government bond) yields, especially in break-even rates, should be contained, as investors seem to have already priced in a strong inflation reading," UniCredit analysts told clients.

Data on Tuesday already showed French inflation came in higher than expected at 2.4% year-on-year, while Spanish inflation also exceeded expectations on Monday. On Monday, data showing German inflation at a 13-year high, in line with expectations, failed to trigger price action.

By 0711 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.43%, below last week's one-month high at -0.401%. Italy's 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 0.62%, leaving the closely watched gap with German 10-year yields at 105 bps.

In the primary market, issuance picks up this week following the summer lull, with 29.5 billion euros of issuance expected in the busiest week since mid-July, according to Commerzbank, though coupon payments and redemptions will more than offset the issuance. The Netherlands will raise up to 2.5 billion euros from the re-opening of a four-year bond, while Italy will raise up to 7.75 billion euros from the re-opening of five and 10-year bonds, alongside a seven-year floating-rate bond.

