Left Menu

Kanpur schools prepare to re-open primary classes from tomorrow

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI) Kanpur is preparing to re-open primary classes from Wednesday keeping in place all COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:01 IST
Kanpur schools prepare to re-open primary classes from tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI) Kanpur is preparing to re-open primary classes from Wednesday keeping in place all COVID-19 protocols. Speaking to ANI, Dr Priyanka Srivastava, Principal of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in Kanpur said, "We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols. Most importantly, the basic requirements like sanitiser, thermometer and oximeter are also available in enough quantity in the school."

The principal also said that primary standard students have not been asked to bring sanitiser from their homes as they are not grown enough to use it by themselves. So, the school itself will provide these basic requirements and take care of children. "However, some parents are still concerned about sending their ward to school because the third wave of coronavirus is likely to come in September, allegedly affecting more children than adults," she added.

Adding to the statement of school principal, Om Prakash, a teacher from the same school said the school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school. He added, "Students would be allowed to sit maintaining social distancing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021