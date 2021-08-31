Russia, U.S. to hold talks on nuclear strategic stability next month - Ifax
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:18 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Russia will hold a new round of talks with the United States on nuclear strategic stability next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
The Interfax news agency quoted Lavrov as saying the two sides could reach some agreements in the field in the future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Lavrov
- Russia
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with USA, China
Russia's Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with U.S., China
Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga
A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'
Colombia to host Afghans making their way to the United States