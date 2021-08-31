Left Menu

India needs to protect its diversity for unity, says Farooq Abdullah

India needs to protect its diversity, as it is the "will to make a diverse nation" that unites the country, said National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:10 IST
India needs to protect its diversity for unity, says Farooq Abdullah
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India needs to protect its diversity, as it is the "will to make a diverse nation" that unites the country, said National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday. Speaking at a public event, Abdullah said that politicians, who stand with the nation, are are the target of terrorists.

"We, politicians, are the target (of terrorists). Those who stand with the nation will have to face that crisis... India is a diverse nation. Then what unites us? It is our will to make a diverse nation that unites us. We need to protect our diversity," he said. The NC Chief said that the security of panchayat members in Jammu and Kashmir is the most important task as they are the first targets of terrorists.

"We still face militancy and God knows what will happen in the future. Therefore, one of the most important things that we need to look after is the security of panchayat members because they are the first target," said Abdullah. Later speaking to ANI, the NC chief said it will take a while for the situation in the valley to get better.

"It'll take time for the situation to get better because the situation is also not good in our neighbourhood also. The situation in our neighbourhood also affects us," he said. Abdullah added that the COVID-19 pandemic has also hampered the development in the Union Territory as many businesses suffered huge losses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021