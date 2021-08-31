Puducherry extends online application for UG non-NEET courses to Sept 7
The Puducherry government has extended the last date for submission of online applications for UG Non-NEET courses till September 7, said a press release on Tuesday.
ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Puducherry government has extended the last date for submission of online applications for UG Non-NEET courses till September 7, said a press release on Tuesday.
Earlier, the last date for submission of online application for UG Non-NEET professional and non-professional courses was August 31.
The deadline for filling the online applications has been extended by one more week by the Union Territory government. (ANI)
Also Read: Union territory demand for north Bengal should be judged by people: Pramanik
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Territory
Advertisement