Kazakhstan says OPEC+ measures sufficient to stabilise market - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:21 IST
Kazakhstan considers the measures taken by the global pact of OPEC and non-OPEC producers are sufficient to stabilize the crude oil market, Russia's TASS news agency quoted Kazakh energy minister Nurlan Nogayev as saying on Tuesday.
However, Nogayev said, the group plans to discuss some adjustments to output agreements on Sept. 1.
