Prarthna Batra Pens Debut Book, Wishes to Inspire Millennial Readers on Mantras and Tools for Success, the Gen-Z Way

Prarthna Batra, an animal activist and a young YouTuber who wishes to inspire millennial readers, pens down a book on salient tools and mantras for young individuals to achieve success. The Book titled ''Getting the Bread: The Gen-Z Way to Success'' published by Om Books International is set to release in December 2021 and is a first-hand account on what it takes to make it in this competitive world. Through the book, Batra wants to tell her readers how she sees the world and how to make an impact in a competitive and dynamic world with a human-centric approach. Speaking about the book, Prarthna Batra - Author said, "It took me almost a year to finish my first book.

I intend to be able to communicate the past learning experiences I had speaking with various industry leaders and experts and putting that together in a reading format that can make a difference in a millennial's life. It also busts the myth that young people do not write and read,'' Batra adds. Speaking about the book, Om Books Editor-in-Chief Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri said, "We feel heartening to encounter a 17-year-old sharing her experiences on what makes this generation tick. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors." About Prarthna Batra Prarthna Batra is a class 12 student from Delhi and a content creator across various formats. She runs the YouTube channel 'Power People and Prarthna' and is passionate about animal rights, sustainability, and more opportunities for women in India. Image: Prarthna Batra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)