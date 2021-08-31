Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi congratulates first-ever woman mining engineer Akanksha Kumari

Akanksha Kumari, a mining graduate has joined the Churi underground mines, in North Karanpura area of Central Coalfields Limited(CCL).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:34 IST
Pralhad Joshi congratulates first-ever woman mining engineer Akanksha Kumari
In a tweet, the Minister complimented Akanksha Kumari for becoming the first-ever woman mining engineer to work in an underground mine at Churi, North Karanpura area of Central Coalfields Ltd. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi has congratulated Ms AkankshaKumari, the first-ever woman mining engineer of Central Coalfields Ltd under the Ministry of Coal. In a tweet, the Minister complimented Akanksha Kumari for becoming the first-ever woman mining engineer to work in an underground mine at Churi, North Karanpura area of Central Coalfields Ltd.

Shri Joshi said that Akanksha Kumari's achievement is the true example of progressive governance to promote gender equality and generate more opportunities by the present Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi by allowing women to work in underground coal mines.

Akanksha Kumari, a mining graduate has joined the Churi underground mines, in North Karanpura area of Central Coalfields Limited(CCL). In the process, she became the first woman Mining Engineer to join CCL. Women employees have been shouldering the responsibilities ranging from officer to doctor to the security guard and even running heavy machines like dumper and shovel and have excelled in each role. However, this is the first time when the core mining activity of one of the biggest coal mining companies in the world will witness this progressive change. The enormity of her achievement can be gauged by the fact that Akanksha is the second mining engineer in the Maharatna conglomerate Coal India Limited and the first woman to work in an underground coal mine.

A resident of Barkagaon in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, Akanksha completed her schooling from NavodayaVidyalaya. Belonging to a mining belt she witnessed coal mining activities from close quarters and was enamoured by it since her childhood. Thus, she developed a natural inquisitiveness towards mines and their activities since childhood, which led her to opt for mining engineering at BIT Sindri, Dhanbad.

Before joining Coal India Limited, she worked for three years in Hindustan Zinc Limited's Balaria mines in Rajasthan. She credits her family for the unflinching support given to her to follow her dreams. She said joining Coal India Limited was the fulfilment of her childhood dream and hopes to deliver her best.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021