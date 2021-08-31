Left Menu

Bihar govt monitoring flood situation in Darbhanga, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the state government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Darbhanga district.

ANI | Darbhanga/Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:30 IST
CM Nitish Kumar conducts ariel survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar. Image Credit: ANI
He also conducted an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga.

The Chief Minister also informed that financial aid of Rs 6,000 is being provided to affected families. "The state government is continuously monitoring the situation of affected areas. Every time Bihar gets flooded during the monsoon season. The government is planning something to control the water level of rivers in Bihar. We are hoping that the plan will not make the situation worse in the future as it is now," Kumar told reporters here.

"I have conducted a survey of flood-affected Kusheshwar Asthan area of Darbhanga district. Financial aid of Rs 6000 is being provided to affected families. Some areas badly affected by floods," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

