Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar to enter other biz segments

The company inserted a new clause in the memorandum of association MoA to include new segments like setting up of power plants, solar energy systems, renewable energy systems or any other facility including Hybrid Energy Systems Energy Storage BESS ESS in its business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:49 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar to enter other biz segments
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling and Wilson Solar will explore business opportunities in areas like clean energy storage, waste management and energy efficiency. The company inserted a new clause in the memorandum of association (MoA) to include new segments like setting up of power plants, solar energy systems, renewable energy systems or any other facility including Hybrid Energy Systems & Energy Storage (BESS) & (ESS) in its business. ''The Members of the Company through Postal Ballot (remote e-voting) have by way of special resolution approved the alteration of the Object Clause of the MoA of the Company as stated in the Postal Ballot Notice dated July 29, 2021,'' it said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

As per the amended MoA, the company will also enter into integrated solid waste/ biomass management including Waste to Energy using municipal solid waste as fuel for power generation, using biomass as fuel for power generation.

The company can now also enter the business of providing market energy efficient technologies, renewable/non-conventional energy technologies and other innovative technologies.

Besides, it may embark on consultancy in planning, developing and implementation of comprehensive energy efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021