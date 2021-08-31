Sterling and Wilson Solar to enter other biz segments

Sterling and Wilson Solar will explore business opportunities in areas like clean energy storage, waste management and energy efficiency. The company inserted a new clause in the memorandum of association (MoA) to include new segments like setting up of power plants, solar energy systems, renewable energy systems or any other facility including Hybrid Energy Systems & Energy Storage (BESS) & (ESS) in its business. ''The Members of the Company through Postal Ballot (remote e-voting) have by way of special resolution approved the alteration of the Object Clause of the MoA of the Company as stated in the Postal Ballot Notice dated July 29, 2021,'' it said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

As per the amended MoA, the company will also enter into integrated solid waste/ biomass management including Waste to Energy using municipal solid waste as fuel for power generation, using biomass as fuel for power generation.

The company can now also enter the business of providing market energy efficient technologies, renewable/non-conventional energy technologies and other innovative technologies.

Besides, it may embark on consultancy in planning, developing and implementation of comprehensive energy efficiency.

