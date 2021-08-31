BIMSTEC pitches for enhancing agriculture cooperation

Economic bloc BIMST-EC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) stressed on the need to enhance engagement and deepen cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors among member states.

Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC is an inter-regional grouping that seeks to foster regional and economic cooperation among nations in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal — India, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Speaking at the 4th summit of BIMSTEC Heads of State held virtually from Kathmandu, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra talked about the transformations that are happening in agriculture and food systems globally.

''He exhorted to enhance the engagement and deepen the cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors amongst BIMSTEC member states,'' an official statement quoted Mohapatra having said in the meeting.

He stressed boosting cooperation by encouraging the exchange of knowledge, germplasm, students, and experts besides addressing biosafety and biosecurity concerns.

Mohapatra also emphasised on the need to promote 'digital agriculture' along with the trade of technologies for developing resilient agriculture, food systems, and value chains.

The BIMSTEC member states appreciated the greater engagement of India offering six slots of scholarships each for Master and Ph D programmes in agriculture and its other initiatives for capacity development and training including the development of seed sectors.

The cooperation in the areas of high impact transboundary diseases of livestock and poultry; and aquatic animal diseases and biosecurity in aquaculture and digitalization to promote precision farming -- was also discussed in the meeting.

Thanda Kyi, Deputy Director General at the Department of Planning in Myanmar government was co-chairing the meeting.

Experts of agricultural ministries from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand participated in the meeting.

