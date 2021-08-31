INS Tabar takes part in Maritime Partnership Exercise with Algerian Navy

As part of her ongoing goodwill visit to Europe and Africa, INS Tabar took part in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Algerian Navy ship 'Ezzadjer' on 29 Aug 21.

The landmark exercise held off the Algerian coast, saw the participation of a frontline Algerian warship, 'Ezzadjer'.

As part of the exercise, diverse activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships. The exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other, enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration between them in future.

(With Inputs from PIB)