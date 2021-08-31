Gauteng to add 10 testing centres to address licence renewal backlog

Gauteng will add 10 extra Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) to address the current drivers' licence renewal backlog.

"By the end of the year, we will have added 10 more facilities and we should be able to augment the capacity that we have," the MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, said on Tuesday.

Addressing a media briefing, Mamabolo said the centres will be run in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Gauteng Management Agency (GMA).

The MEC has appointed the RTMC and GMA as licensing authorities to perform DLTC functions.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in restrictions that led to the closure of DLTCs, which caused backlogs.

Government has further extended the grace period for all learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020, up to and including, 31 August 2021.

"They are deemed to be valid, and their validity periods are extended for a further grace period ending on 31 March 2022," said Mamabolo.

In an effort to address the backlog, the MEC launched the Request a Slot campaign, which will run in phases.

"The first month of September might have a slow start. The campaign should gain momentum in October and will be intensified. We will towards the end of this year intensify the momentum of the campaign.

"The campaign will enter its final phase in January/February and will be concluded in the month of March," the MEC said.

The campaign will close with an announcement on whether the backlog has been addressed.

"We have created platforms to support the Request a Slot campaign because when you request a slot, we have every reason to believe you will take up the slot. We have created a web-based system for the Request a Slot platform. We should be able to give you a slot in a period of 30 days," the MEC said.

An Android-based app has also been created for requesting a slot and will be available on Google Play soon.

"We are also creating an email platform for people who might have a problem with the online system and the app. We will also run adverts in the media to inform the public about the platforms they can use to book a slot," the Mamabolo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)