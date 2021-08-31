Left Menu

Mahanadi Coalfields records highest 102 rakes coal despatch in single day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Coal India-arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) on Tuesday recorded the highest ever coal despatch by rail-mode, with 102 rakes chugging from Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields in Odisha to various power stations in a single day, a release said.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director PK Sinha complimented the teams involved in achieving the record despatch through environment-friendly rail-mode, the coal ministry said in a statement.

''It is an impressive performance by the team MCL, with equally great coordination and support from Indian Railways,'' Sinha said congratulating all the team leaders and their teams for their work with great sense of responsibility to meet energy requirements of the nation.

MCL is the second largest coal producing company in the country having mining operations spread over in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

