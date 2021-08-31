Left Menu

MP to appoint Olympic hockey team member Vivek Sagar as DSP

Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to appoint Vivek Sagar Prasad, a member of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian Hockey Team as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), informed state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:05 IST
MP to appoint Olympic hockey team member Vivek Sagar as DSP
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to appoint Vivek Sagar Prasad, a member of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian Hockey Team as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), informed state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday. While briefing the media, the minister said, "A meeting led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan has decided to appoint the pride of our state, Vivek Sagar as Deputy superintendent of police (DSP)."

Earlier, on August 12, Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal. Vivek's goal at the Tokyo Olympic Games helped India defeat Argentina and secure a place in the quarterfinals. After the goal, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021