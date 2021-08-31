Left Menu

Amazon Retail launches agronomy services for farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:40 IST
Amazon Retail on Tuesday announced the launch of its agronomy services for farmers that will provide timely advice and enable them to make accurate decisions on actions required for their crops.

The initiative will also introduce machine learning technology for better produce and build a robust supply chain infrastructure, a statement said.

Amazon Retail is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of food products produced and/or manufactured in India.

''We are excited by the role we can play in empowering Indian farmers and the agricultural community through pioneering technology that improves farm yield and quality of fruits and vegetables.

''This is a holistic programme that enables farmers to use scientific crop planning based on soil and weather conditions, and provides inputs on crop and disease management,'' Amazon India Director (Grocery, Food and Health) Sameer Khetarpal said.

He added that the company plans to ''continuously improve efficiency of the programme and create new modules that will benefit Indian farmers and provide freshest produce to the customers".

As part of the agronomy service launch, Amazon Retail has built an ecosystem through a combination of agronomist-driven field interventions, and farm management tool to track the impact of interventions, the statement said.

Each enrolled farmer partner is onboarded on the farm management tool to provide timely intervention that farmers need and value, it added.

''The team of qualified agronomists offer agritech expertise to registered farmer partners for better farm yield and improved product quality. Along with it, the agronomists provide a comprehensive scientific and precise advisory to the farmers,'' the statement said.

