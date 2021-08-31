Left Menu

Maha energy department issues fire guidelines for hospitals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:50 IST
In the wake of some deadly incidents of fire at hospitals in Maharashtra, the state energy department on Tuesday came out with special guidelines. Short circuits caused by faulty electrical wiring or equipment are a common trigger for fires.

To avoid such incidents, hospitals must ensure regular quality control and the use of dedicated meters and standardized material, and put in place modern ventilation and temperature control systems, the guidelines said.

In future, there would be greater onus on hospitals to take steps to avoid fires, the official release indicated.

Hospital administrations must also obtain a compliance certificate in the next one year from the chief electricity inspector, it said.

As many as ten infants had died in a fire at the government hospital at Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra in January this year.

