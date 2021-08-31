Dushyant Chautala defends lathi-charge by police on protesting farmers in Karnal

Left Menu

Defending police action on the agitating farmers in Haryana's Karnal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that one would not welcome anyone with garlands if they try to attack you.

Defending police action on the agitating farmers in Haryana's Karnal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that one would not welcome anyone with garlands if they try to attack you. Speaking to ANI over the matter, Chautala said, " Video of police facing attacks have surfaced. You would not welcome anyone with a garland if they try to attack you, they (police) had to lathi-charge. Police's job is to maintain law and order. We have made sure there is no use of excessive force in the last 9 months."

Commenting on the protests of farmers against the Centre's farm laws, Chautala said, "If the intention is to create chaos, then it is different. But if the intention is to work for farmers and farm laws, then they must have regular talks." "Where are those 40 people who said MSP and markets would not exist and lands will be occupied?" he questioned further.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar commented on the lathi-charge and said that obstructing official work is against democracy. "If they wanted to protest, they should've done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then the police will also take steps to maintain law and order," Khattar added.

Police resorted to the lathi charge in order to disperse protesting farmers from Bastara toll plaza Saturday morning. To protest against the baton-charge of farmers in Haryana's Karnal, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called for blocking all the roads till 5 pm in the state.

"Today, in protest against the lathi charge in Karnal, Haryana, all the roads will be blocked till 5:00 pm. The government's target is the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, it wants that the people of Haryana should not be able to attend the Mahapanchayat, all of you should pay attention to these this," Tikait tweeted. Following his call, the Surajpur Toll Plaza (Kalka-Zirakpur Highway) had been blocked by protesting farmers, Commissionerate of Panchkula informed in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend an event in Karnal today. Farmers gathered in large numbers in the area to protest against his visit and against the three farm laws. To stop the farmers from moving towards the programme venue, police lathi-charged them, leading to several farmers sustaining injuries. (ANI)

