Battle brewing between residents, capybaras in Argentina neighborhood

A neighborhood rivalry in an upscale residential area of Buenos Aires has broken out between the area's human residents and Argentina's native capybaras. Hundreds of capybaras are invading lawns and gardens in the wealthy suburb of Nordelta, Tigre, in Buenos Aires Province. The capital's growing urbanization has seen homes built on this area, which was once wetlands for local wildlife.

The capybara - which can be found across South America and is the world's largest rodent, measuring up to 1.3 meters (4.2 feet) long - is a semiaquatic mammal with a vegetarian diet. Locals say they are not opposed to the capybaras, but want its population to be better managed.

"The number of capybaras has increased rapidly," said Marcelo Canton, a spokesperson for the Nordelta Neighborhood Association. "What can be done to control it? We need to find a way so that the population stops growing.

"We want the capybaras to keep living here. We live well with them, we like them, but we don't think there is enough space for them," Canton said.

