SJVN conferred with Dun & Bradstreet – Corporate Award 2021

 SJVN today has ventured into Thermal Power, Wind and Solar energy generation, and electricity transmission also.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:45 IST
SJVN has been conferred with the prestigious Dun & Bradstreet – Corporate Award 2021 in the category of Best Growth Performance-Power. The award has been presented at a virtual conference titled India's Top 500 Companies 2021.

The event was attended by Guest of Honour Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and Special Guest Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The event showcased the performances of front runners among Indian Corporates.

With a robust portfolio of 31 projects of about 10,000 MW in the pipeline, SJVN for itself has set an ambitious target of achieving 5000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040.

The event, with the central theme 'Laying the Foundations for an ESG-Ready Corporate India', featured keynote addresses by several eminent dignitaries and the presentation of Corporate Awards 2021. The event also featured the digital launch of the publication India's Top 500 Companies 2021.

For more than two decades, Dun & Bradstreet has been compiling the list of India's Top 500 Companies, which represent the leaders among Corporate India, and the driving force of the Indian economy. Over the years, the publication has built a reputation of being among the most credible and comprehensive compendiums and the most definitive ranking of India's largest corporates.

