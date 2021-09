BRIEF-Uber CEO Says Pricing Will Ease Up In The Back Half Of The Year,Volumes Will Accelerate – CNBC

* UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI SAYS GROSS BOOKINGS LEVELS ARE 35%-40 % ABOVE IPO - CNBC

* UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI SAYS IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS HAVE SIGNED UP 5% MORE DRIVERS ON TO THE PLATFORM – CNBC * UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI SAYS LAST WEEK IN THE U.S. VOLUMES WERE THE BEST SINCE MARCH – CNBC

* UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI SAYS PRICING WILL EASE UP AS WE GO INTO THE BACK HALF OF THE YEAR, VOLUMES WILL ACCELERATE – CNBC * UBER CEO DARA KHOSROWSHAHI SAYS CERATINLY NOT GOING TO BUY MORE STAKE IN DIDI – CNBC Further company coverage:

