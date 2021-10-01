Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian, operation underway

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rakhama area of Shopian, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday. "One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter broke in the wee hours of Friday. The operation is still underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

