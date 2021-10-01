Left Menu

FinMin recommends holding clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks in 13 regional languages, Hindi, English

The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday recommended that going forward, the clerical recruitments for the 12 public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth for both Prelim and Main exams would be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 06:59 IST
FinMin recommends holding clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks in 13 regional languages, Hindi, English
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday recommended that going forward, the clerical recruitments for the 12 public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth for both Prelim and Main exams would be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi. The ministry in a press release informed that the decision is based on the recommendation of a committee that was constituted by the Ministry of Finance to look into the matter of holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in regional languages.

"The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee were made available," it read. The committee, as per the release, worked with an aim to provide a uniform opportunity to the local youth for employment opportunities and have an upper hand with the customers through local/regional languages.

"This decision of holding clerical exams in regional languages will also apply to the upcoming State Bank of India (SBI) vacancies, post the completion of the ongoing recruitment process for the vacancies that are already advertised," the ministry informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021