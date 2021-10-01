FinMin recommends holding clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks in 13 regional languages, Hindi, English

The Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday recommended that going forward, the clerical recruitments for the 12 public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth for both Prelim and Main exams would be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi. The ministry in a press release informed that the decision is based on the recommendation of a committee that was constituted by the Ministry of Finance to look into the matter of holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in regional languages.

"The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee were made available," it read. The committee, as per the release, worked with an aim to provide a uniform opportunity to the local youth for employment opportunities and have an upper hand with the customers through local/regional languages.

"This decision of holding clerical exams in regional languages will also apply to the upcoming State Bank of India (SBI) vacancies, post the completion of the ongoing recruitment process for the vacancies that are already advertised," the ministry informed. (ANI)

