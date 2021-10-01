7-storey building collapses in Shimla, no causalities reported

A seven-storey building collapsed in the Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident," said state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

