J-K administration establishes valley's first art gallery in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday established the valley's first art gallery in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 08:35 IST
A visual from the art gallery set up by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday established the valley's first art gallery in Srinagar. While speaking to ANI, Jeelani Malik, in charge of the art gallery, said, "We have three sections in the gallery, consisting of modern art, archaeological section and the collection of ancient art. Students are coming here in large numbers. They are really excited and happy about this."

Naushad Gayoor, a famous artist of Kashmir, said, "It was a long pending demand by the artists and the students. We have cultural academics and the archaeological collection here. After the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), we have the best archaeological and modern collection in this gallery. We started the trend to collect artworks by artists all over the country. We have a gallery now where the students can witness the artworks and study the precise works of them." Showket Ahmad, an art teacher, said, "It was the long pending demand for nearly 70 years. The art will energize the air of Kashmir as we all know that art plays an important role in society. As per the data available in the university departments, students are visiting in large numbers. I welcome the decision of the administration."

Sanober Ashraf, an art student, said, "We were not having any place to display our artworks. I saw the works of famous artists and our seniors. I felt something very positive." (ANI)

