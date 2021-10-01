Left Menu

Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called an indefinite strike across the state starting Friday, listing out their various demands.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 08:49 IST
Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today
Dr Akshay Yadav, member of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors speaking to ANI in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called an indefinite strike across the state starting Friday, listing out their various demands. The association said that their primary demand is academic fees should be waived off.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Akshay Yadav, member of MARD, said, "Our primary demand is academic fees should be waived off. Hostel conditions should be improved as they're not good." He further said, "TDS should not be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of BMC hospitals. Government and a few Corporation hospitals have not received COVID incentives."

Yadav also said that the higher authorities of the ministry have called them for a meeting to discuss the matter at 11 am today. "But we want written assurances from the government," he added. The doctors have also threatened to intensify their protest if they do not get written assurance over the fulfilment of their demands. They also promised that any emergency services will not be affected due the protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021