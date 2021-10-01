Left Menu

Mumbai: Man injured in leopard attack hospitalised

A 20-year-old man has been admitted to Cooper Hospital after being injured in a leopard attack in Goregaon, Mumbai on Thursday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 09:54 IST
Mumbai: Man injured in leopard attack hospitalised
Injury marks on head of victim after leopard attack (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been admitted to Cooper Hospital after being injured in a leopard attack in Goregaon, Mumbai on Thursday night. The victim, Rajesh, was attacked at around 8.30 pm last night by the leopard while he was going to his house with his friend.

Fear gripped the residents of Goregaon after the attack, which is the fifth such incident in the area. Police said that the attack happened near Sunil Maidan.

Rajesh was saved because of his friend, who pelted the leopard with stones. Rajesh is undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021