Heavy rains damage crops in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Recent heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Kalaburagi have damaged crops, leaving farmers distressed.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:09 IST
A farmer examines his onion crop in Kalaburagi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Recent heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Kalaburagi have damaged crops, leaving farmers distressed. While speaking to ANI, Baburao, a farmer, said, "I had sown onions investing more than Rs 50,000 in two acres of land. This is a big loss. All my crops got damaged due to heavy rain. I did not receive any help from the government. I appeal to the government to help farmers like us. Most of the farmers have been affected."

Farmers said the unseasonal rains have damaged the crops, forcing them to start the sowing process again. As per Zaheer Ahmed, the Scientist in the department of plant pathology in Krishi Vigyana Kendra, "In past two months, we received excessive rain. Kalburgi received 980mm rainfall. We noticed onion rot, onion basal rot symptoms in low lying areas. In most of the areas, we noticed the damage in pulp areas." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

