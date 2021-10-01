Left Menu

Seven dead, 13 injured in bus-dumper collision in MP's Bhind

At least seven died on the spot and thirteen passengers were injured in a collision between a bus and dumper in Bhind near Virkhadi Village on Friday, informed the District superintend of police Manoj Singh.

ANI | Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:25 IST
Seven dead, 13 injured in bus-dumper collision in MP's Bhind
A visual from the site of the accident in Bhind on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven passengers died on the spot and thirteen were injured in a collision between a bus and dumper in Bhind near Virkhadi village on Friday, informed the District superintendent of police Manoj Singh. According to the police, those killed in the accident includes five men and two women.

Singh stated that all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while four of them have been referred to Gwalior due to serious injuries. The police stated that the incident took place on NH-92 near Dang Virkhadi village in the Gohad Chauraha police station limits.

The dumper was coming from Bhind and the bus was going from Gwalior to Bareilly crashed in between, said the police. An investigation into the incident is underway, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021