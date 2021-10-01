Left Menu

Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 43

The petroleum companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:32 IST
Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 43
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The petroleum companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50. The new rates are effective from today.

However, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged. Now, the price of a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder will be Rs 1736.50 in the national capital.

Earlier, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,693 in Delhi. The price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75 on September 1. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 5 accused for setting man on fire inside Ramlila ground

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021