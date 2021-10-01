Left Menu

Rs 1,17,010 cr GST revenue collected in September 2021: Finance Ministry

The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore, informed the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 12:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore, informed the Ministry of Finance on Friday. This includes Rs 20,578 cr Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rs 26,767 crore State Goods and Service Tax (SGST), Rs 60,911 crore (incl Rs 29,555 cr collected on import of goods) Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act (IGST) and Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods) Cess, said the ministry.

"This clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues," states the ministry. The government has settled Rs 28,812 crore to CGST and Rs 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the states after regular settlements in the month of September 2021 is Rs 49,390 crore for CGST and Rs 50,907 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September 2021 are 23 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The revenue for September 2020 was, in itself at a growth of 4 per cent over the revenue of September 2019 of Rs 91,916 crore.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.15 lakh crore, which is 5 per cent higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the first quarter of the year. Centre had also released GST compensation of Rs. 22,000 crore to the States to meet their GST revenue gap. (ANI)

