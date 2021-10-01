Left Menu

Six tiger reserves in MP reopen for tourists post monsoon

The core areas of the tiger reserves were closed during monsoon, as it is the breeding season for big cats, he said.The pathways in the reserves become unmotorable because of rains, and the infrastructure in these parks, like grasslands, were developed for animals during this period, the official said.Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of 526 big cats in the country, according to the last tiger census.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:37 IST
Six tiger reserves in MP reopen for tourists post monsoon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh reopened for tourists on Friday after remaining closed for three months during monsoon season, a forest official said.

The core area of six reserves, including the famous Kanha National Park, were opened for visitors around 6.30 am, the official said. "The core areas of the tiger reserves were closed during monsoon, as it is the breeding season for big cats," he said.

The pathways in the reserves become unmotorable because of rains, and the infrastructure in these parks, like grasslands, were developed for animals during this period, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of 526 big cats in the country, according to the last tiger census. The All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 had found the presence of 2,967 big cats in the country.

The central state is home to Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna, and Sanjay-Dubri tiger reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021