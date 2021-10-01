Left Menu

Pig farmers say British retailers considering buying EU pork

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:10 IST
Britain's National Pig Association said on Friday some retailers were considering buying European Union pork because it was cheaper and said it had reached an impasse with the government over a shortage of butchers.

"As a result of the labour supply issues in pork processing plants, we currently have an estimated 120,000 pigs backed up on UK pig farms that should have gone to slaughter," the association said.

"We are also aware that some retailers, who have to date been very supportive of their British supply chains, are now considering moving over to EU pork because it is much cheaper. This would make our situation so much worse to the point that many more pig producers, in addition to those responsible for the 27,500 sows we already know about, would have no choice but to exit the industry."

